Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anupam Kher calling her 'one of my finest directors,' calls him 'secure and strong'

Kangana Ranaut-Anupam Kher

Kangana Ranaut responded to Anupam Kher's thoughts about his Emergency co-star and director shared with us. Kangana called Kher a 'strong and secure' man, and she even hit back at her naysayers. Recently, Anupam interacted with DNA India. During the promotion of his upcoming production Shiv Shastri Balboa.

During the interview, Kher hailed Kangana as a successful actress-director and said, "I think Kangana is a brave girl. If we applaud woman's empowerment, we should definitely celebrate the success of Kangana. I think she's one of the finest directors I have worked with, and I say this after doing 534 films."

One of the actress' fans shared an excerpt of the conversation, and Kangana noticed. The actress reacted to Kher's views, and took her feelings to Twitter, and tweeted, "People talk about woman empowerment till they find an empowered woman and their egos want to crush her but a really strong and secure man will always protect a woman no matter how fierce/ empowered she is @AnupamPKher ji thank you I always feel loved and appreciated around you." Kangana shared the tweet with a photo from her upcoming film.

Here's Kangana's tweet

People talk about woman empowerment till they find an empowered woman and their egos want to crush her but a really strong and secure man will always protect a woman no matter how fierce/ empowered she is.@AnupamPKher ji thank you I always feel loved and appreciated around you. https://t.co/flLXQKkg7u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2023

In the same conversation, Anupam even reacted to Kangana's tweet about Muslim actresses' and said, "I think art has its own place, and religion has its own place. Religion ke wajah se koi film dekhne nahi jaata hai, art ke wajah se hi film dekhne jaate hain (People don't go to watch the film based on religion, but based on art). You don't go to mandir, masjid or gurudawara after watching a film. You go because you have faith in your religion." Kher adds, "You have all the right to present your faith, but I don't think anybody decides to say like that." Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will release in 2023. Whereas, Anupam's Shiv Shastri Balboa well release on February 10.