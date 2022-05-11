Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan deleting Dhaakad trailer

Kangana Ranaut-Amitabh Bachchan/File photos

After hosting Lock Upp for ten weeks, Kangana Ranaut is now on to her next mission as Agent Agni as she promotes her upcoming actioner Dhaakad releasing in cinemas on May 20. The film, which also features Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee, and Divya Dutta, clashes with Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had shared the teaser of the first song from Kangana's film titled She's On Fire on his social media and surprisingly, deleted the same. While sharing the clip, Bachchan had wished good luck to the team as he wrote, "All good wishes" and added a thumbs-up emoji.

Now, the Manikarnika actress had reacted to the same in one of her promotional interviews for the film for the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions. Talking about other Bollywood stars not praising the trailer of Dhaakad, Kangana said, "There are personal insecurities and they are all trying to hide behind the thing that oh we will get boycotted from the industry."

"Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr. Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have. I just don't know, I find this situation a bit complex", the Panga actress added.



In the same interview, Kangana said that she is always the first one to promote good films such as The Kashmir Files and RRR recently. She even added that she went out of her way to praise Kriti Sanon's Mimi and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah last year.

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Sohel Maklai Productions and distributed by Zee Studios, Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai in his directorial debut.