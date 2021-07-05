Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s divorce, questions ‘Interfaith Marriages’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s shocking separation has left netizens in shock. The couple announced the news on Saturday, 3rd July.

Reacting to it, Kangana Ranaut has a lot to say. She took to her Instagram story and wrote "At one point In Punjab most families raised one son as a Hindu and another one as a Sikh, this trend has never been seen among Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs or Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims for that matter, with Aamir Khan sir's second divorce I wonder in an interfaith marriage why children come out only Muslims. Why woman cannot continue to be Hindu? with changing times we must change this, this practice is archaic and regressive... if in one family if Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, RadhaSwami and atheists can live together then why not Muslims? Why must one change one's religion to marry a Muslim?"

For the unversed, Aamir and Kiran mentioned in their statement that they will be co-parenting their son Azad and will continue to work on their collaborative ventures.

A part of the statement said, “Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together.”

Post announcing the divorce, the two appeared on a video chat and said that they are happy with the decision. They will remain a family but the only difference is that their relationship will be unlike before.

TV actress Hina Khan had also reacted to their divorce. The heartbroken artist wrote on her Instagram story, “Buttt respect...To be the best, one must learn how to handle the worst. #NothingButGraceful Wishing you both all the best,”.

Aamir Khan and Kira Rao tied the knot in 2005 and turned parents to Azad in 2011, who was born through surrogacy.