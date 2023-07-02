Search icon
Kangana Ranaut reacts sharply to fashion influencer claiming she hates fashion: 'I am fashionable even when I go to bed'

Here's what Kangana Ranaut replied to the popular Instagram fashion influencer Diet Sabya when the latter claimed that she hates fashion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut attended the success party of her first production Tiku Weds Sheru, the romantic comedy starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur released directly on Prime Video. The multiple National Award-winning actress looked sizzling in a pink blouse and orange skirt for the event.

The anonymous popular Instagram fashion influencer Diet Sabya shared Kangana's photos on their Instagram Stories and wrote, "Remember when she said she hates fashion (laughing emoji). Anyways it's a slay, 10 on 10 for the look. This is a great direction for @gauriandnainika. It could be huge."

The Panga actress hit back at them as she posted a screenshot of their Story on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I never said I hate fashion darl....I’m fashionable even when I go to bed. I just want to encourage Made In India products. We must spend there where our own earn. This is a proudly made-in-India dress and a testimony to the fact that we are as good as the best in the world."

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The actress has also directed and produced the film, which releases on November 24, under her banner Manikarnika Films. 

She also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas lined up for release. The actress, who made her debut in the 2006 romantic thriller Gangster, will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The RSVP production was slated to hit theatres on Dussehra last year on October 5 but has been postponed and a new release date hasn't been announced yet.

READ | Kangana Ranaut says 'a lot of people don't understand' why Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in India

 

 

