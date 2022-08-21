Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Filmfare Awards withdrawing her Best Actress nomination over 'unwarranted malicious remarks'

Kangana Ranaut/File photo

Kangana Ranaut was nominated in the Best Actress category at the upcoming 67th Filmfare Awards for her performance in the film Thalaivii. However, the Panga actress called the awards show 'unethical, corrupt, and totally unfair practices' and blamed them for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

After this uproar created by the Panga actress, Filmfare has withdrawn her nomination and put out a long statement saying she made 'unwarranted malicious remarks' and also called her accusations false. The statement read, "It pains us at Filmfare, today, to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks by Ms. Kangana Ranaut."

Explaining their side further, they wrote, "As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation. At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made" along with sharing the exact message they sent out to Kangana.



In their statement, they further mentioned how the actress was given the Filmfare Award twice even when she did not attend or perform at the ceremony in 2014 and 2015. Kangana was awarded Best Actress for Queen and Best Actress (Critics) for Tanu Weds Manu Returns in the subsequent years.

The leading magazine concluded its statement as, "Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill."

Reacting to this long statement put out by Filmfare, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "@filmfare has finally withdrew my bets actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn't stop me from taking legal action against them…my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare.”



The 67th Filmfare Awards are scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 30.