Kangana Ranaut reacts as newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal send her ‘ghee ke ladoo’ post wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently married, gave Kangana Ranaut a box of sweets. The actor shared a photo of a gift box with packaged goodies, flowers, and a card with her name written on it on her Instagram Stories.

Ghee laddoos were included in the box, according to the Manikarnika actor. Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, “Delicious desi ghee laddoos from newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal... thank you aur bahut bahut badhai (hearty congratulations.)”

Vicky and Katrina married on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony.

On the day, Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from their wedding ceremony along with identical notes. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote.

Kangana had written a statement before their wedding, praising rich and successful leading ladies in the film business for defying sexist stereotypes by marrying guys younger than them.

Despite the fact that she didn't say Katrina and Vicky's names, she looked to be referring to the couple because they are five years apart in age. “Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women .... Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms.... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype,” she wrote in a post shared on her Instagram stories.