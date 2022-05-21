Kangana Ranaut reacts as Kapil Sharma asks if she is planning Hollywood debut

Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's latest film, was released in theatres yesterday. Before the film's premiere, the actor had a good time on Kapil Sharma's show. The special episode also featured co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and director Razneesh Ghai. The group is seen being candid and even playing fun games on stage in a new unedited video published by the comedian on his YouTube account. Kapil even asked Kangana if she was planning a Hollywood debut with Dhaakad while chatting with her.

Given the film's multinational team, Kapil asks the actress if she is assisting them in making their Bollywood debut or if she is preparing a Hollywood debut. Kangana responds to this saying, “Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. Yeh humne international standard ki film banayi, aur isme chahe bahar ke bohot log hai par 80 percent humara talent hai (We have a lot of talent and we don’t need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place and a lot of people from other parts are coming and working in India. We have made a film of an international standard but 80 percent talent is local),”

In response to blogger Chris Gore's recent piece equating Dhaakad to Black Widow, the actor added, “Bahar ki critiques yeh keh rahe hai humlogo se accha karke dikhaya hai, jabke humara budget 0.1 percent bhi nahi hai unke saamne (International critiques are surprised we managed a better film than them even though we didn’t have 0.1 budget than them).”

As a result of her statement, Kapil exclaimed that Kangana must have spent the entire money. The National Award-winning performer, who laughed at his statement, said she put her life on the line for the film.



“Delta variant hua tha mujhe. Uske baad bhi meri haddiyon ka powder bana diya, churan. Maine apni zindagi daav pe laga di thi (I was sick with the delta variant coronavirus and even after that they made me break bones on the shoot).”