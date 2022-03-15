Kangana Ranaut reacts after watching 'The Kashmir Files' - WATCH

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' has emerged as the public favourite as the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directed film has surprised everyone by earning Rs 27.15 crore at the Indian box-office in its first weekend after its release on March 11.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has been supporting the film since its release and finally watched it on Monday, March 14. She was snapped by the paparazzi outside the theatre on Monday late night in Mumbai and applauded the movie as she said, "Itni acihi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye". The video uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has gone viral on social media.



'The Kashmir Files' stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in leading roles.