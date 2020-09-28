Kangana Ranaut reacts after US President Donald Trump demands Joe Biden's drug test

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is known to speak her mind has now occupied a spot on the trends list for her reaction to US President Donald Trump's tweet against his opponent Joe Biden.

For the uninformed, on Sunday, Donald Trump said that said he "strongly demands a drug test of Joe Biden" before Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Trump tweeted, "I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy,."

To Trump's tweet, Kangana replied saying, "Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful."

Check out the tweets here.

Interestingly, Kangana's tweet comes at a time when Bollywood is under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner for its alleged drug nexus. The NCB recently interrogated Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh among others. NC has already arrested 20 people in connection with the case including Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested on September 9. Speaking about Kangana, the actress has recently featured in headlines for her statements related to the drug probe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi and also has Dhakad and Tejas in the pipeline.