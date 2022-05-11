Kangana Ranaut questions celebs' silence on Dhaakad trailer after praising it at Eid party

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut recently talked about the praises that she has been receiving from Bollywood celebs. She recently appeared at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party where she was appreciated for Dhaakad trailed by everyone.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Eid, Arpita and Aayush hosted a party in which Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kangana Ranaut appeared. After being appreciated by celebs there, Kangana questioned their public silence on the trailer and reason behind it.

While talking about the same in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, “I recently went to a Bollywood party (Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party), every person who was at that party, they were only talking about the trailer. Mera kehne ka matlab hai jab aap itne bade level pe ek trailer se impressed hai sab ke sab toh itna chupaayi hui baat kyun hai.”

On being asked if she asked people at party to talk about her tailer in public, Kangan repled, “Manikarnika ke time pe maine kaafi logo ko personally kaha tha, chahe wo Aamir Khan ho, chahe wo koi bhi, I personally also made calls ke aap mujhe apne har film ke trial pe bulate hai, chahe wo Dangal ho, chahe wo PK ho, aap meri film ki bhi trial pe aaiye, meri film ke baare mein baat kariye. (Now) I am above that stage, I don’t tell anyone anymore,” she stated.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had shared the teaser of the first song from Kangana's film titled She's On Fire on his social media and surprisingly, deleted the same. While sharing the clip, Bachchan had wished good luck to the team as he wrote, "All good wishes" and added a thumbs-up emoji.