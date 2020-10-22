Headlines

Kangana Ranaut promises Mumbai Police she will come home soon, addresses 'obsessed penguin Sena' too

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Himachal Pradesh for her brother's wedding

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:40 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at the Mumbai Police through her latest tweet. In a sarcastic comment, she said that they are missing her a lot, while also promising that she would come back to Mumbai soon. The actress also mentioned 'Obsessed penguin Sena'.

The actress tweeted, "Obsessed penguin Sena ... Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi ...."

Her response was to a tweet from IANS that read, "In a significant development, the #MumbaiPolice have issued summons to #Bollywood actress #KanganaRanaut (@KanganaTeam) and her sister #RangoliChandel for investigations following a FIR lodged against them with sedition charges included, officials said on Wednesday."

Here's the conversation:

This is not the first time that Kangana has said that the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government is missing her. After an FIR was filed against her and Rangoli Chandel for inciting communal violence, the actress had hit back at the two.

While declaring that she was fasting as Navratri had just begun, Kangana shared, "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile, another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon."

A Mumbai court had ordered the police to proceed with an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli on the charges proven in their court. The complainant had moved court after Bandra police station could not register an FIR against the actress.

