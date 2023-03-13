Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone's Oscars appearance, says 'Indian women are the best'

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and praised Deepika Padukone for her appearance at Oscars 2023. She shared the video of Deepika and wrote, “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.”

Deepika Padukone made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRR’s power-packed song Naatu Naatu which has now won the Oscar for Orginal Song category. Before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava earned a standing ovation for their electrifying performance, Deepika announced the performance and even gave a special mention briefing the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film`s anti-colonialist themes, it`s also a total banger!"

She added, "It’s earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t you’re about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up normal. She accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace. This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. (With inputs from ANI)