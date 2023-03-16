Kangana Ranaut praises Chandramukhi 2 co-star Raghava Lawrence as she wraps up shoot: 'I am so inspired by sir'

Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut recently finished shooting for her upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 which also marks her Tollywood debut. The actress posted a picture with Raghava Lawrence and penned down appreciating his work and thanking him for his kindness.

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos with actor Raghava Lawrence and wrote, “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn't have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before the shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being.”

The actress added, “Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humor, and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir..had such a great time working with you.” Chandramukhi 2 actor Raghava Lawrence re-shared the pic on his Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for your kind words mam! Your journey is so inspiring without any background. In 20 days of Bombay schedule, I was missing my home food a lot and it was so kind of you to arrange delicious food every day. I had a great time working with you too! Thanks for everything.”

Thank you for your kind words mam! Your journey is so inspiring without any background. In 20 days Bombay schedule, I was missing my home food a lot and it was so kind of you to arrange delicious food everyday. I had a great time working with you too! Thanks for everything https://t.co/uHpOviVYKW pic.twitter.com/jvz1L0zQoT — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) March 15, 2023

The fans found this gesture of appreciating each other sweet and one of the fans wrote, “This is so sweet of you! Acknowledging each other’s hard work and dedication is splendid. His gesture and her commitment brought tears to such humble artists on sets. I wish big success for the movie Raghava Sir and Kangana ma’am, you guys gonna define the best collaboration in cinema.” Another fan wrote, “Omg, can’t wait for this film to unfold, hyped up!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, other than Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency which is a biopic on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, the late actor Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

