Kangana Ranaut played Sita in 'Ramayana', see pic

'Ramayana' is back on Television and has become of the favourite shows among the youth today. Not many would be aware, however, that Kangana Ranaut had also played the role of Sita in 'Ramayan'. She, however, was not part of the TV show but a school play, in which she enacted the goddess.

Dressed in a saree, Kangana used to enact Sita despite her father's disapproval. More so, the 13-year-old actress had directed the play and was also responsible for the costume and make-up department.

"Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared," shared Rangoli alongside the rare picture of Kangana.

Here's the image:

Kangana Ranaut is spending the coronavirus lockdown with her family in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Her upcoming movie 'Thalaivi', in which the actress plays the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, has been delayed and would now release on June 26, 2020. Also starring Arvind Swamy as MG Ramachandran, the movie would release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.