'Like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality': Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note on 34th birthday

Kangana Ranaut celebrates her birthday on March 23 and has turned 34 this year. The four-time National Award-winning actor is also launching the trailer for her upcoming film Thalaivi on her special day. Ahead of that, Kangana took to her social media pages and penned a note on being at the peak of her career at 34 and even thanked her mom for giving birth to her.

Kangana's note read as "They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, a mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname. They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go.

Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a superhuman loaded with exceptional experience about skills.

I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny, I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me.

Fine lines and the beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth."

It was just a day before her birthday, Kangana was announced as the winner of the National Film Awards in the Best Actress category for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.