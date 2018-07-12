Headlines

Kangana Ranaut pampers her staff after wrapping up Mental Hai Kya schedule in London

The curly-haired actress has shot quite a few movies there and is familiar with the eateries, shopping places and hot spots in London.

After Hrs Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:35 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who loves London, decided to treat her team after they wrapped up the schedule of Mental Hai Kya, in the UK capital. The curly-haired actress has shot quite a few movies there and is familiar with the eateries, shopping places and hot spots in London.

So, she indulged her team by taking them shopping and also treating them to food. Says our source, “Kangana told her staff that they need not worry too much about the calories as they could shed them by doing yoga.” The actress also shared some pictures of herself with her team, living it up in London.

