Kangana Ranaut paid Rs 65 Lakhs for customization in her vanity van to give it 'traditional look'

Kangana Ranaut/File Photo

The concept of vanity vans was first introduced by actress Poonam Dhillon in Bollywood and since then vanity vans have become a major element used in shoots. Before the introduction of vanity vans the actor-actresses used faced a lot of problems in changing costumes and now the Bollywood stars have their own customized vanity vans. The vanity business owner Ketan Rawal reveals that Kangana Ranaut’s vanity was the most expensive one he had made.

In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Ketan Rawal opened up on the details of Kangana Ranaut’s vanity van and revealed, “Every artist has different demands. Kangana Ranaut needs a traditional look. Those who are the interior designers of his house have also designed his vanity in the same way. Their sofas are carved, and chairs are also made from the original wood. It was our priority to make them feel at home. Kangana has installed a jet spray of her choice in the vanity bathroom.”

Ketan Rawal added, “This has been my most expensive van so far. It took Rs 65 lakh to customize it. When Kangana is shooting somewhere, she uses this van. If they are not shot, the van is parked in our parking lot.”

Ketan Rawal also revealed the specialty of Nora Fatehi’s vanity van and said, “Usually, celebs do not like CCTV in their vans, but Nora has installed CCTV inside and outside her van. She wants to sit inside and see her fans outside. At the same time, when she is on the set, she keeps watching what is going on inside the vanity. There are about 300 vans in the industry that do not have CCTV cameras inside.”

Ketan Rawal who started his business in 2003 is the owner of 65 vanity vans in the Bollywood industry. He made his first vanity van for Saif Ali Khan and also provides a vanity van to Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and many other Bollywood stars.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency which also stars Anupam Kher, Late actor Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in prominent roles. Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the movie is all set to release in the theatres this year.

