Kangana Ranaut opens up on her plans to marry, have her ‘own family’, says ‘it will happen but…’

Kangana Ranaut opens up on her marriage plans

Kangana Ranaut who is currently promoting her maiden production film Tiku Weds Sheru, recently opened up about her marriage plans and having her ‘own family’.

In a conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut revealed she doesn’t want to get married and said, “There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time it will happen."

Earlier, in an interview with Times Now in 2021, Kangana Ranaut expressed her wish to be married and said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife...There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let's move on. You will know. Very soon."

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her first production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Prime Video on June 23.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles. This film is also the last film of the late actor Satish Kaushik who passed away due to a heart attack.

Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the movie Chandramukhi 2 wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a dancer in the king's court, known for her beauty and dance skills. The movie is a sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film Chandramukhi which starred Jyothika and Rajnikanth.

