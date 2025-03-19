Kangana expressed her concerns about the state of the film industry, stating that even if she tries to address the issues, she faces severe backlash. She emphasised that speaking out comes with a heavy price, as she's subjected to police complaints and widespread criticism.

Kangana Ranaut is known for her fearless and outspoken views on the Bollywood industry, particularly when it comes to nepotism and groupism. She has been vocal about the preferential treatment given to those with connections and family ties in the industry. Her views on nepotism and groupism in Bollywood have sparked important conversations and debates about the industry's culture and values.

The Queen actress once again expressed her concerns about the state of the film industry, stating that even if she tries to address the issues, she faces severe backlash. She emphasised that speaking out comes with a heavy price, as she's subjected to police complaints and widespread criticism.

"Groupism is still there; gang-ism and bullying are still there. Much has been debated on nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragedy. If I do anything, all FIRs are filed against me; the whole world comes after me. But why should I justify it to you? I can say what the hell I want to say because I have to fight all the cases, and I have to face the consequences. I can say anything I want to say,” she said during India TV Conclave.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, premiered on an OTT platform last week and has been receiving praise from audiences and industry insiders alike. The film, which explores the controversial 21-month Emergency period imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, has even sparked Oscar buzz, with one viewer suggesting it should be India's official entry.

However, Kangana dismissed the idea, responding that America wouldn't acknowledge the film's portrayal of their bullying and suppression of developing nations, and instead emphasised the value of India's National Awards.

Emergency is directed and produced by Kangana. She plays the lead role of Indira Gandhi, besides an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.