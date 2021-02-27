Headlines

"Had an instant smile on my face": Kangana Ranaut on playing Sikh soldier in 'Tejas'

Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Tejas', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 11:36 PM IST

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in her upcoming flick 'Tejas' on Saturday shared a picture showing her character's name 'Tejas Gill' printed on the uniform.

The 'Queen' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared that she "had an instant smile on her face" after seeing the name written on the dress.

The photo shows a camouflage-print T-shirt with a tag of 'Tejas Gill and the blood group B positive.'

Expressing her feelings on seeing the name of her character in the film 'Tejas' in front of her, the actor said, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character's full name on my uniform today. I had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love have a way of manifesting. The universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand (added a heart emoticon)."

Earlier, Talking about the film, Kangana had told Mumbai Mirror, "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I’m looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Tejas', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. 

(With inputs from ANI)

