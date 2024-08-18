Twitter
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'

Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen next playing the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, said in her recent interview that everyone should have a companion.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 05:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'
Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Emergency, which is slated to hit theatres on September 6. The trailer has impressed the audiences, who are already rooting for the actress to win her fifth National Award for the political drama. In her most recent interview, Kangana talked about her marriage plans.

The popular YouTuber Raj Shamani asked the actress on his podcast, if she wishes to marry and have a family with kids, she said, "Ya, of course." When she was further asked if it's compulsory to marry, the Queen actress stated, "Controversial. I think everybody should have a companion. It's difficult to be without a companion, it's not easy to be without a companion. Everybody should have a companion, it's important. It is difficult with a companion also, more difficult without a companion. You don't have to find the right person. That is another thing that needs to go. It completely needs to go. If you find your own partner, that's the biggest disaster that can happen to you. It will come along, no timelines."

Kangana also shared why she thinks it's easier if you get married at a young age as she added, "The older you get it gets more difficult for you to adjust with each other. If you get married at a young age, it's much easier for you to adjust. In villages, they are marrying at a very young age. Besides, your passion is so high at that time that it's very good to get direction for your passion. It's much easier when you are younger."

Talking about Emergancy, Kangana Ranaut plays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. Indira was the first and till date, the only female PM India has had in the last 77 years. The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Gandhoi declared a state of emergency across the nation.

Apart from Kangana, the upcoming film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik, among others. Emergency marks the solo directorial debut of Kangana. She had previously co-directed the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi.

