'Virus may be killing humans but healing everything else': Kangana Ranaut on COVID-19

It's a stressful time around the country with the rising cases of COVID-19. Several celebs are lending their support and help virtually with helpline numbers and other important information needed for coronavirus patients. Amid that Kangana Ranaut has listed down a few pointers on how the Earth is healing after the pandemic was hit and also shared that further, we have to be gentle to her.

Kangana's tweet read as "Today humans are traumatised by a self-made virus that they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, the virus may be killing humans but healing everything else."

The actor added, "Let’s be gentle to her1) each one of us must plant eight trees a year 2) stop breeding like rabbits 3) avoid single used plastic 4)Don’t waste food 5) be aware of idiots around you, take responsibility because you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you."

Check out the tweets below:

On Saturday, Kangana had tweeted about the COVID-19 virus and even lent her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in tackling the situation. She wrote, "This bio war/virus which has been unleashed upon this world is a huge crisis but much more challenging for this over the populated country which can test even the greatest and the strongest leader. May the forces be with you. May you emerge victorious in defeating the darkness."