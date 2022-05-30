Kangana Ranaut mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's death, questions Punjab's law and order situation

Sidhu Moose Wala-Kangana Ranaut/File photos

After popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday, May 29, in an unfortunate incident, many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their shock and grief over his death. Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the tragic incident on Monday, May 30, and posted a note questioning the law and order situation in Punjab.

The Queen actress penned a note on her Instagram Stories in Hindi which read, "Punjab ke jaane maane chehre Sidhu Moose Wala ko golyon se chalni kar unki hatya kar di gayi hai. Ye bahut dukhad ghatna hai. Ye ghatna Punjab ki kanoon vyavastha ko spasht roop se bayan karti hai".

The note translates to English as, "Sidhu Moose Wala, a well-known face of Punjab, was murdered with bullets. This is an extremely sad incident. This incident clearly reflects the law and order situation in Punjab."





Before Kangana, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and other actors too offered their condolences on Sidhu's murder. "RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can`t believe this," Varun wrote on Instagram Story. Sara shared a picture of the late Punjabi singer and wrote, "RIP. Deeply saddened by this tragic death. Your legendary music will live on." Ranveer, too, dropped a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala as a separate post on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Dil da ni mada" and added a broken heart emoji to it.



Hours after Moose Wala was shot dead, Punjab Police said a preliminary investigation showed it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.