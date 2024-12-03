Kangana Ranaut recently taunted paparazzi while suggesting Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report to them.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her savage attitude and outspoken nature, took paparazzi by surprise when she urged them not to watch ‘bakwas films’. The actress recently attended Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report screening along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament Complex Library in Delhi.

While Kangana was exiting the venue, the paparazzi gathered to click her pictures. A video has been circulating online wherein she could be seen being chatty with the photographers. She asked them if they had watched The Sabarmati Report, to which they responded ‘no’. She then took a jibe at them saying, “Mujhe bohot acchi lagi film. Aap sab jaake dekho. Itni bakwas filmein jaake dekhte ho, kabhi acchi filmein bhi dekhlo for a change.(I liked the film very much. You all should go and watch it. You go and watch so many rubbish films, sometimes watch good films too for a change).”

A paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption that read, “Kangana Ranaut being savage for a minute straight She be like "Aaise bakwas filmain dekhte ho, acchi filmain bhi dekho" Soon after, netizens chime in to share their reactions. “Ye apni hi bakwass movie ki baat kr rhi h Dhaakad,” commented a user. The second user said, “she doesn't have anything sensible to talk....Tum log kyu ese logo ki bakwas sunne jaate ho??? Can't u just leave her alone and not interview her unnecessarily....”

The Sabarmati Report is based on the Sabarmati Express train burning tragedy that took place in Godhra on February 27, 2002. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. Meanwhile, Kangana is all set to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama, Emergency.