Kangana Ranaut mocks Karan Johar, questions patriotism in his films

Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar yet again. The actor shared a 'shayari' for Karan and mocked him stating that even the third gender has now become a part of the Indian army, but the producer does not understand that a soldier is simply a soldier.

It is being believed that the actor was talking about Janhvi Kapoor-headed film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The movie has already faced the brunt of IAF for showing the Air Force in a negative light.

Kangana wrote, “Karan Johar ke liye shayari arz hai...Humein nationalism ki dukaan chalani hai par deshbhakti nahi dikhani hai. Pakistan se war wali filmein bahut chalti hain, Hum bhi banaenge lekin uska villain bhi Hindustani hai. Ab third gender bhi aa gaya army mein lekin Karan Johar tu kab samjhega senani sirf senani hai. (Translated: A poem for Karan Johar...we want to jump aboard the nationalism bandwagon but won’t show patriotism. Films based on war with Pakistan earn money so we will make such films but the villains in these will still be Indian. Now the third gender has also entered the army, when will you understand, Karan Johar, that a soldier is simply a soldier?).”

Here's her tweet:

— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Kangana had previously taken a dig at 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', tweeting, “All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that’s pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD !”

“Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film’ I don’t love my nation I just want to fly the plane’there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says, ‘papa won’t let you down’,” read another tweet from her.