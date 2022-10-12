Search icon
Kangana Ranaut meets Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, shares photos on Instagram

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the filming of her much-awaited movie Emergency, met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Manali on Tuesday. 

Taking to Instagram stories, the Queen actor dropped a series of pictures from the meeting with the CM Jai Ram Thakur. 

In the first image, Kangana was seen in a discussion with Jai Ram Thakur and others at CM’s home. "Today Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Jairamthakur ji met at his home... his Simplicity and love for Himachal are both inspiring," she captioned the picture. In the second image, the Dhaakad was seen enjoying breakfast and having fun chat at a round table with Himachal Pradesh CM and others.

Whats-App-Image-2022-10-12-at-9-34-56-AM 

"Mom specially made Himachali bhalles and babrus as breakfast for our Chief Minister, which he ate and really loved," the caption reads. In the next photo features 35-year-old actor, CM Jai Ram Thakur and a Member of Himachal’s Legislative Assembly Govind Singh Thakur.  She mentioned Govind Singh Thakur in the caption.  

Whats-App-Image-2022-10-12-at-9-34-48-AM

She wrote, "he’s been my neighbour but got the opportunity to meet him today in all these years." 

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in director Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial Tejas. The film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force pilot. The official release date is still awaited.Apart from that, she also has the period drama `Emergency` in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

READ: ‘Will continue to support government’: Kangana Ranaut opens up about her rumoured entry in politics

Emergency marks Kangana’s first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. 

The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

