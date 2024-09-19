Twitter
Kangana Ranaut makes shocking claim, says Bollywood actors assault, exploit women: 'They call them to their home for...'

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood actors exploit women in the film industry.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kangana Ranaut makes shocking claim, says Bollywood actors assault, exploit women: 'They call them to their home for...'
Kangana Ranaut
TRENDING NOW

Kangana Ranaut who is currently awaiting the release of his first solo directional Emergency, has made some shocking claims in a recent interview. The actress said that Bollywood actors assault and exploit women in the film industry. 

In a recent interview with News18 India Chaupal event, Kangana Ranaut talked about women's safety in the film industry and said, "Do you know how these heroes assault women? They call them for dinners, message them, ask them to come home." She further drew parallel with the Kolkata Rape Murder case and said, "Look at the Kolkata rape and murder case. Look at rape threats to me. We know that we do not respect women. The film industry is no different. College boys comment on females. Film heroes are no different. They are also like this. We know how a woman is treated at a workplace.”

Talking about abuse in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut added, “Even Saroj Khan was once asked about rape and sexual assault in the film industry when she said, ‘Rape toh karte hai par roti bhi dete hai’. This is the situation of our daughters in this film industry.”

The actress was also asked why she refused films with Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, to which the actress said, "There was a time when I wanted to work with them but then for 10 years I struggled, people dismissed me because I didn't fit in the format of doing an item song or one-two scenes. So I got success in a different way with films like Queen, Manikarnika, etc. I have found my identity as an actress in the industry, so why should I do a side role with anyone?" 

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was delayed due to legal actions towards the film. Emergency stars Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi along with Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade among others in key roles. The film was supposed to release on September 6 but has been pushed now and the new release date is yet to be announced.

