Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, slams filmmakers, society: 'We are putting so much pressure on women'

Kangana Ranaut, surprisingly, supported Deepika Padukone over her demand for an 8-hour shift and admitted that she has earned the position of being flexible with working hours.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, surprisingly, supported Deepika Padukone over the fixed working hours debate. Last year, Deepika was opted out of Spirit and Kalki 2 over her demand for flexible hours, including an 8-hour shift, and working conditions. Now, in an interview with ANI, Kangana emphasised how work-life balance evolves with time and experience.

Kangana Ranaut says Deepika Padukone deserves an 8-hour shift, because she has earned it

Recalling their initial careers, when they strived through long, demanding shifts with the aim to succeed in Bollywood, Kangana said, "I don't think there should be an issue created out of this because if you see where she (Deepika Padukone) is coming from, she has earned that place. She has a daughter, she's a mother now, and the topmost actress. If today she is keen to work for eight hours, she has earned it."

Kangana Ranaut remembers working for 12-14-hour shifts

The Queen actress continued, "Deepika and I, when we were together, she said that they were working on Imtiaz's film or something. She said, 'We have a 12-hour shift.' In response, I said that I work for only 10 hours. She's like, you know, that's amazing. So there was a time when we wouldn't settle for anything less than 12-14 hours because we were ferocious. We wanted it. We were at it. We were going for it. We wanted to be successful and wanted all these things."

Kangana Ranaut slams societal pressures on women

The Manikarnika actress lambasted the societal pressures that require women to balance intense work commitments with family responsibilities. "Let me just conclude it with this. You know, when you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika), being where she is, is a mother. She's got a family to look after. She's also earned that place where people are going to say, 'Wait a minute, I want her. And it's okay if she comes for eight hours because we'll work around her time'. So why not? And I think all the talk about fertility rate, all the talk about marriages collapsing, and all of it, what are we doing? We are putting so much pressure on our women. We are making them work double the amount now with the children," said Kangana Ranaut.

(With inputs from ANI)