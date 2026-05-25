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Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Aishwarya Rai Cannes' appearence: 'If you're not used to see older women on red carpet'

Kangana Ranaut hits back at trolls in support of Aishwarya Rai, and issued a strong statement against naysayers who mocked her recent Cannes appearance.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2026, 07:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Aishwarya Rai Cannes' appearence: 'If you're not used to see older women on red carpet'
Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2026 (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has issued a strong statement in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent Cannes appearance on her Instagram. Rai is among the Cannes veterans. She's the one who always represents India on the prestigious platform proudly and is highly regarded by the international media and audience. However, even Aish ain't immune to trolls, and her latest appearance at the film festival attracted trolls. Aishwarya was mocked by a certain section of netizens for her 'plastic' look, and they went on to make lewd comments on her. However, Kangana stood by Aishwarya, and she penned a note praising her look and efforts to take India global. 

What did Kangana say about Aishwarya Rai 

On Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Fashion and style is a self-expression, it is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got ?? She is not here to please you; she is glorious." Although the Fashion actress was in support of Aishwarya, her next line didn't go in sync with her sentiments. She further added, "If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks." With this, Kangana also counted Rai among older actresses. We wonder how the Taal actress would react to it. 

image

Kangana Ranaut got secretly married

Last week, Kangana made headlines for getting spotted wearing a mangalsutra. The actress got papped, and it sparked rumours of the actress getting married secretly. However, the multiple-time National Award-winning actress put these rumours to rest by clarifying on Instagram. She shared a creative news report and wrote, "I am filming in and around the city every single day, someone clicked this random picture with character make-up, and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look?" She concluded, "Actors play all kinds of roles, I won’t marry secretly, I promise." On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The movie will be released on June 12, 2026.

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