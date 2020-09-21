Kangana Ranaut: Maharashtra government will know how state is collapsing if they stop being obsessed with me

On Monday morning, at least ten people were killed after a three-story building collapsed in Patel Compound in Bhiwandi, Thane in Mumbai.

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office, the actor on Monday said that "if they (Maharashtra government) stop being obsessed with me, they will know how the entire state is collapsing".

A Twitter user shared an article reporting the collapse of a three-story building in Bhiwandi, while also tagging Kangana's team, and said, "Painful scenes! Happens when the Maharashtra govt has only the time to dismantle @KanganaTeam's office! #Maharashtra #Bhiwandi."

It was to this tweet that the Queen actor responded on the micro-blogging site, saying, "Meanwhile Maharashtra government k-k-k-k-Kangana..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing."

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured. Meanwhile, it was on September 10 that Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished by the BMC post which the Tanu Weds Manu star, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. The corporation had earlier filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan, and termed her allegations against it as "baseless".

In a recent development, Kangana had called the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a 'pet' of the state government. Putting out a 'special message' for the BMC, the 'Manikarnika' star posted an Instagram story on her verified account, sharing the laws prescribed by Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 regarding demolition of building structures.

The actress captioned her post as "A special message for Maharashtra government and its pet BMC".