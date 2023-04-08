Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga beats RRR as Netflix's 'most watched Indian film,' Kangana Ranaut reacts

Kangana Ranaut-Yami Gautam

Kangana Ranaut congratulated Yami Gautam for her latest film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, and she also asserted that the latter is quietly delivering 'most successful films quietly.' Yami celebrated the success of her latest film by sharing a post on Netflix social media post, that claims her film is the 'most Indian film viewed globally' on the OTT platform.

Kangana shared Yami's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "@yamigautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films... so inspiring. Congratulations to the entire team." As per the data provided by the OTT platform Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga even beat the super-successful RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi under the category of 'Hours viewed in first two weeks of launch.'

Here's Kangana's appreciation post for Yami Gautam

Yami and Kangana are fond of each other. They often express admiration for each other on public platforms and even on social media. In March, Yami opens up about how this bond between her and Kangana to DNA. She said that it all began from the latter’s tweet wishing her on her wedding a few years ago. "I think it comes from the fact that we hail from the same state and of course, she is a fantastic actress. She is one of the best we have. For me, the first way of admiration will always be work whether it is Kangana or Vidya or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding," shares Yami.

The actress recalls that the two have never met in an informal setting but came quite close to it recently. She says, "We were shooting for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga in Manali. It was a two-day shoot and my mom was with me. Very sweetly she messaged me to visit her home but we couldn’t because of erratic shoot hours."

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is Yami's fourth consecutive hit after A Thursday, Dasvi, and Lost. All the titles were released online and went on to become the most-watched film on the respective platforms On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The movie will also mark her directorial debut. She will also be seen in Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas.