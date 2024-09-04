'The price you pay for...': Kangana Ranaut lashes out after HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate to Emergency

Kangana Ranaut said that she has become everyone's favourite target after The Bombay High Court said that it is unable to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate as it would contradict the MP High Court order.

After the Bombay High Court refused to order certification for the film 'Emergency', Kangana Ranaut said that she has become everyone's favourite target and this is the price one pays for awakening the 'sleeping nation.'

In a post on X, Kangana said on Wednesday, "Today I have become everyone's favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don't know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don't want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!! Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn't have to take sides, and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti- nationals."

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2024

"Wish that young woman whose crime was only that she was alone on the road and was raped to pieces, she was probably a gentle and kind person who loved humanity but was her humanity reciprocated? Wish all the robbers and criminals were also having the same love and affection like this cool and sleeping generation but the truth of life is something else. Don't worry they are coming for you if some of us also become cool like you all they will get you and then you will know the importance of uncool people," she added.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that it is unable to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate as it would contradict the MP High Court order. The Court has also asked the CBFC to take a decision by September 18.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 19. Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the co-producer company of the 'Emergency', approached the Bombay High Court seeking the release of actress Kangana Ranaut's film and a censor certificate.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, claiming that the censor board had arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film. The MP High Court had directed the CBFC to consider the representations made by Sikh groups who had filed a petition before it.

