'The price you pay for...': Kangana Ranaut lashes out after HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate to Emergency

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram on Thagalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu on director Pa Ranjith's inspiration for writing strong female roles

Chiyaan Vikram on Thagalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu on director Pa Ranjith's inspiration for writing strong female roles

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'The price you pay for...': Kangana Ranaut lashes out after HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate to Emergency

Kangana Ranaut said that she has become everyone's favourite target after The Bombay High Court said that it is unable to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate as it would contradict the MP High Court order.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 05:20 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'The price you pay for...': Kangana Ranaut lashes out after HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate to Emergency
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After the Bombay High Court refused to order certification for the film 'Emergency', Kangana Ranaut said that she has become everyone's favourite target and this is the price one pays for awakening the 'sleeping nation.'

In a post on X, Kangana said on Wednesday, "Today I have become everyone's favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don't know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don't want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!! Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn't have to take sides, and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti- nationals."

"Wish that young woman whose crime was only that she was alone on the road and was raped to pieces, she was probably a gentle and kind person who loved humanity but was her humanity reciprocated? Wish all the robbers and criminals were also having the same love and affection like this cool and sleeping generation but the truth of life is something else. Don't worry they are coming for you if some of us also become cool like you all they will get you and then you will know the importance of uncool people," she added.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that it is unable to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate as it would contradict the MP High Court order. The Court has also asked the CBFC to take a decision by September 18.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 19. Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the co-producer company of the 'Emergency', approached the Bombay High Court seeking the release of actress Kangana Ranaut's film and a censor certificate.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court, claiming that the censor board had arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film. The MP High Court had directed the CBFC to consider the representations made by Sikh groups who had filed a petition before it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI

'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college

'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement