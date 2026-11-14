Kangana Ranaut lands in major trouble, FIR against actress-politician for insulting Sonia Gandhi and family

Retired captain Atul Sharma filed the complaint on November 13, alleging that Kangana's remarks were inflammatory and could disturb public peace.

When you become a public figure, you'd better watch your mouth. Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has again landed in major trouble. As per the latest reports, the Himachal Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against Kangana in Shimla for her social media post targeting the Gandhi family. The complaint was filed by retired Captain Atul Sharma, a resident of Shimla, on Friday, November 13, alleging that her remarks were inflammatory and could disturb public peace.