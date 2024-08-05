'Kangana Ranaut ka chehra dekha toh...': Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand lashes out at actress, here's why

In 2019, Kangana Ranaut justified eating beef in a tweet, which sparked significant controversy.

Kangana Ranaut is currently a BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She has consistently been in the headlines for her outspoken statements on sensitive issues related to religion and politics. About five years before becoming an MP, she made a statement that hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, which has now prompted a response from Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand.

In 2019, Kangana Ranaut justified eating beef in a tweet, which sparked significant controversy. She faced accusations regarding her consumption of cow meat. Recently, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand expressed his displeasure over Kangana's statement about eating beef.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, in response to the accusations against Kangana Ranaut regarding her consumption of cow meat, stated to 'AAA Media', "No one else has accused her; she has admitted it herself. This is public knowledge. She has not expressed any regret about it and has yet to offer any atonement."

When Shankaracharya was asked if he would like to comment on Kangana Ranaut's statement, he responded angrily, saying, "Aise vyakti ki shakl nahi dekhna chahte, paap lagega humko. Aise vyakti ka naam nahi lena chahenge. Paap lagega humko. (No question. We do not want to see the face of such a person; it would be a sin for us. We do not wish to mention the name of such a person. It would be a sin for us)."

In her tweet on May 24, 2019, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram."

After Kangana's statement, a petition was filed for an FIR against her, which was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The 38-year-old Kangana Ranaut has faced controversies due to her statements in the past. It is noteworthy that she will assume office as the MP for Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, in June 2024.

Kangana Ranaut is active in both politics and films. Her upcoming movie, Emergency, is set to be released in September this year, in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

