'Kangana Ranaut ka chehra dekha toh...': Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand lashes out at actress, here's why

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Meet Salimullah Khan and Asif Nazrul, who will lead Bangladesh's interim government after Sheikh Hasina's resignation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

7 animals that don't have brain

7 animals that don't have brain

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Kangana Ranaut ka chehra dekha toh...': Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand lashes out at actress, here's why

In 2019, Kangana Ranaut justified eating beef in a tweet, which sparked significant controversy.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 03:34 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Kangana Ranaut ka chehra dekha toh...': Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand lashes out at actress, here's why
Kangana Ranaut, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut is currently a BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She has consistently been in the headlines for her outspoken statements on sensitive issues related to religion and politics. About five years before becoming an MP, she made a statement that hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, which has now prompted a response from Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand.

In 2019, Kangana Ranaut justified eating beef in a tweet, which sparked significant controversy. She faced accusations regarding her consumption of cow meat. Recently, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand expressed his displeasure over Kangana's statement about eating beef.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand, in response to the accusations against Kangana Ranaut regarding her consumption of cow meat, stated to 'AAA Media', "No one else has accused her; she has admitted it herself. This is public knowledge. She has not expressed any regret about it and has yet to offer any atonement."

When Shankaracharya was asked if he would like to comment on Kangana Ranaut's statement, he responded angrily, saying, "Aise vyakti ki shakl nahi dekhna chahte, paap lagega humko. Aise vyakti ka naam nahi lena chahenge. Paap lagega humko. (No question. We do not want to see the face of such a person; it would be a sin for us. We do not wish to mention the name of such a person. It would be a sin for us)."

In her tweet on May 24, 2019, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram."

After Kangana's statement, a petition was filed for an FIR against her, which was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The 38-year-old Kangana Ranaut has faced controversies due to her statements in the past. It is noteworthy that she will assume office as the MP for Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, in June 2024.

Kangana Ranaut is active in both politics and films. Her upcoming movie, Emergency, is set to be released in September this year, in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...

Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...

Meet actress who worked with superstars, is from royal family, one MMS ruined career, has no films in years, she is..

Meet actress who worked with superstars, is from royal family, one MMS ruined career, has no films in years, she is..

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

This company to cut 15,000 jobs in one of biggest mass tech layoffs since COVID-19 pandemic

This company to cut 15,000 jobs in one of biggest mass tech layoffs since COVID-19 pandemic

'Stay vigilant and...': Centre issues advisory for Indian nationals in Israel amid escalating tensions in Middle East

'Stay vigilant and...': Centre issues advisory for Indian nationals in Israel amid escalating tensions in Middle East

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement