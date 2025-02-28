In November 2020, Javed Akhtar filed a criminal defamation complaint against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan. The legal dispute intensified when Kangana filed a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar.

Bollywood actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar have successfully resolved their five-year-long defamation case. On Friday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture with Javed Akhtar from the court, sharing that the duo had settled their legal matter. She also said that Akhtar was "kind and gracious" during the mediation process.

"Today, Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation, Javed Ji has been very kind and gracious. He also agreed to write songs for my next directorial," Kangana wrote with the post.

Both Kangana and Javed Akhtar shared a smile as they posed for the camera.

For the unversed, in November 2020, Javed Akhtar filed a criminal defamation complaint against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan. The legal dispute intensified when Kangana filed a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar.

On the work front, Kangana is currently working on a new movie, which reunites her with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. The two actors, who previously delighted audiences with their performances in the successful romantic comedy series, will now collaborate again in a psychological thriller.

The announcement came shortly after the release of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, in which she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Priyanka Chopra has cut ties with only one man in her life, REVEALS mom Madhu Chopra, says he 'deserved' it: 'The relationship was...'