After considering the matter, the Magistrate gave Ranaut one last chance to appear before taking further action. This development is part of the ongoing defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar against Ranaut in 2020.

Kangana Ranaut has reportedly been absent from 40 key court dates in Javed Akhtar's defamation case. The BJP MP on Tuesday granted 'one last chance' before issuing a non-bailable warrant against her in a long-standing case.

A Mumbai court recently directed the actress to submit a response to the application filed by Javed Akhtar’s lawyer requesting a non-bailable warrant against her in the case. Reportedly, Kangana was repeatedly missing 40 key court hearings in the case filed by the lyricist.

Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, told the Bandra court that she couldn't attend due to her parliamentary commitments. However, Javed’s lawyer Jay K Bhardwaj, requested a non-bailable warrant against her, citing her absence from the scheduled session meant to resolve the dispute.

After considering the matter, the Magistrate gave Ranaut one last chance to appear before taking further action. This development is part of the ongoing defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar against Ranaut in 2020.

Earlier, Kangana's lawyer was a no-show at a recent hearing, prompting Javed's lawyer, to accuse the actress of deliberately delaying the court proceedings. Javed’s lawyer argued that she has repeatedly failed to appear in court, stating, "There was no other way except issuing an NBW to secure the presence of the accused (Ranaut)." Despite this, the court opted not to issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ranaut, instead giving her another chance to appear at the next hearing.

The ongoing legal battle between Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar started in 2020 when Ranaut spoke about an alleged 2016 meeting with Akhtar during a televised interview. Akhtar denied her claims and filed a defamation case, arguing that her statements damaged his reputation. In December 2024, both parties agreed to mediation, but the process hasn't begun yet. The case has seen multiple hearings, with Ranaut's repeated absences becoming a point of contention.

In terms of work, Kangana made her directorial debut with the film 'Emergency' in theatres. She recently announced the opening of her restaurant.