Kangana Ranaut is vision in white in her latest photos, quotes Javed Akhtar's poem

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Mumbai where she is staying home amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor often gives a glimpse of her home to her fans and shows how she lives in a peaceful environment. On Sunday, Kangana took to her social media pages and shared a series of photos while chilling at her balcony. She is a vision in a white outfit wearing a long kurti and reading a book.

While captioning her post, Kangana quoted Javed Akhtar's words from his poem. It read as "ख़ैर मैं प्यासा रहा मगर उसने इतना तो किया मेरी पलकों की क़तारों को वो पानी दे गया

उससे मैं कुछ पा सकूँ ऐसी कहाँ उम्मीद थी ग़म भी शायद वो बराए मेहरबानी दे गया

उम्र भर दोहरूँगा ऐसी कहानी दे गया|"

Kangana spent most of her 2020 in Manali her hometown. She came back to Mumbai a few times but completed the Thalaivi shoot and a schedule of Dhaakad meanwhile.

When a user asked Ranaut her plans to return to Himachal Pradesh, she replied, "I am working on a project here, which I am producing for a streaming service, so trying to create a bubble and a full proof filming plan, as of now no plans for HP, I don’t miss anything or anyone, I have trained my brain to enjoy bird in hand and not focus on the bird in the bush."

Talking about her movies, Kangana starrer Thalaivi has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.