'Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses we have,' admits Karan Johar

Ever since Kangana Ranaut called out nepotism on Koffee with Karan, and stirred up a debate which has engulfed the Industry, the tussle between Kangana and Karan Johar has been cropping up time and again. Kangana stood ground and continued to speak about how such practices prevented genuine talent from making a mark in the Industry and Johar and his allies also took various digs at Kangana including interviews and award shows.

But, recently, in an interview, Johar reportedly lauded Kangana, called her one of the best in the Industry and even said that he would be comfortable directing Kangana. As per reports, in a segment in a recent chat show, Karan Johar was asked by the CEO of Dharma Productions and very close friend Apoorva Mehta, whether he would be comfortable directing Kangana anytime soon. Much to the surprise of everyone, Karan promptly replied, “Yes, for sure. Kangana is one of the best actresses we have.”

Interestingly, in an interview with Huffington Post also a couple of months ago, Johar had said that he had no problem with Kangana and if she was required for a film, he will work with her. However this time, he went on to admit that Kangana was one of the best in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Kangana is currently shooting for 'Panga', and will then dive into promotions of 'Mental Hai Kya', post which she will start work on Jayalalithaa biopic. The actress also revealed that she was also preparing to announce another directorial venture soon.