Kangana Ranaut- Hrithik Roshan's feud reignited: Actress remarks on his love life with Saba Azad, advises not to 'tease a woman' for THIS reason

After Hrithik Roshan's replied to an internet user on Instagram, who believed that the world owed an apology to the superstar, Kangana Ranaut stepped forward and reignited their decade-old feud, advising him not to tease a woman and don't encourge others who are using his name to insult her.

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has reignited her decade-old feud with Hrithik Roshan, advising him not to encourage young minds to insult her using his name. It all started when an internet user named Freddy Birdy dropped a post, saying, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan."

After the post went viral, the Krrish actor responded to the post and replied, "My friend, siding with 'A' just because you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?"

What instigated Kangana to reignite her feud with Hrithik Roshan?

Ever since Kangana slammed the student protest and CJP's spokesperson, Saurav Das, there have been viral memes on the internet, mocking Kangana's past equation with Hrithik. In one of the interviews, Saurav said, "My friends told me, 'You look like a young Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that's why Kangana is attacking you'." The statement kickstarted memes, and it snowballed on social media, reviving discussions around Hrithik and Kangana's past.

Also read: Viral video: Tanushree Dutta criticises Gen Z for their protest, links with Bangladesh border conflict, netizens brutally troll her: 'Chup kar 7vi fail'

What did Kangana say to Hrithik?

In a long Instagram story, Kangana first acknowledged his relationship with Saba Azad. She wrote, "Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship, and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this." She further added that he shouldn't encourage netizens who are using his name to insult her. "Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name, stop adding fuel to the fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments."As of now, Hrithik hasn't reacted to Kangana's post, and Kangana's story has gone viral on the internet.