Kangana Ranaut hopes Will Smith enters Lock Upp after he slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Will Smith rushed to the stage and punched Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about the Hollywood star's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at the Oscars, in a surprising turn of events.

Reacting to this Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and wrote, “ If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like Will Smith did.. bad ass move hope he comes to my lockup.”



For the unversed, When Rock took the stage to deliver the winners of the best documentary feature award, the conversation began.

Before announcing the winner, Rock made a joke about Pinkett-Smith, joking that she could star in the "G.I. Jane" sequel, which she rolled her eyes at.

The joke was about Pinkett Smith's shaved head due to the autoimmune disorder alopecia, but it didn't go down well with Smith, who stormed up to the stage and punched Rock, leaving the audience stunned.

After receiving the jab from the actor, Rock said, "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me." Once he reached back to his seat, Smith shouted at Rock, saying, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth!".

The actor referenced the incident in his emotional acceptance speech, summing it up as "love will make you do crazy things".

"I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people... You got to be able to take abuse, you got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you got to smile and you got pretend like that's okay. Thank you Denzel (Washington), who said to me a few minutes ago... He said, 'at your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.”