Kangana Ranaut hits out at Filmfare for nominating her as Best Actress, says 'Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide...'

Kangana Ranaut questioned Filmfare for nominating her as Best Actress for Thalaivii and blamed the awards show for Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut/File photo

Kangana Ranaut has been nominated for the Best Actress award for her performance in Thalaivii at the upcoming 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 scheduled on August 30. Instead of celebrating her nomination, the actress has lashed out at the magazine and called the awards show 'unethical, corrupt, and totally unfair practices'.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Back in 2013 @filmfare clearly told me that if I don't attend their award show or dance on the stage I won't get awards and I made it clear to them back in 2013 that I will never attend anything which is morally deprived and unethical so when they know I won't attend and as a policy, they won't give awards to those who don't attend so why nominations? What is the purpose of nominations? Making desperate blackmailing calls to attend the awards after pitted against mediocre work...what is the purpose of all this?".

In another Instagram Story, she blamed these award shows for Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise too as she continued, "My work is worship for me. I gained 20 kg weight for Thalaivii, got high cholesterol and borderline thyroid as well, I learnt Bharatnatyam and Tamil for two years, my craft is not for creativity poor, morally corrupt, unethical bunch of mafia clowns to exploit. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, he too blamed these corrupt award shows and magazine giants who operate on movie mafia guidelines. Enough is enough. I have decided not to let them exploit my work."

Panga1

Panga2

Earlier in the day, Kangana had written that she plans to sue Filmfare as she wrote, "I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii. I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics, and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare..thanks".

READ | Kangana Ranaut says she will sue Filmfare after being invited to attend award show, writes 'beneath my dignity...'

Apart from the Emergency actress, the other nominees in the Best Actress category are Kiara Advani for portraying Captain Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in Shershaah, Kriti Sanon for playing a surrogate mother in Mimi, Parineeti Chopra for playing a corporate executive on the run in Sandeep  Aur Pinky Faraar, Taapsee Pannu for playing an athlete subjected to gender testing Rashmi Rocket, and Vidya Balan for playing a forest officer in Sherni.

