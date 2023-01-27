Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Goojenga to yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Pathaan being called 'triumph of love over hate'

Just a day after praising Pathaan, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at SRK-starrer being called a 'triumph of love over hate.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

'Goojenga to yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Pathaan being called 'triumph of love over hate'
kangana Ranaut- pathaan

A day after praising Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the film being called a 'triumph of love over hate.' She further stated that despite the country's love for the movie Pathaan, Indians will still chant Jai Shri Ram. 

The actress' comment sounded vicious as she shared her feeling with a distasteful opinion. On her Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan." Ranaut further continued that Indians have loved the film, despite the movie having shown 'enemy nation' Pakistan in good light. She tweeted, "Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies." 

At last, Kangana tweeted something that sounded hateful. "Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram (Whoever has high hopes please note, Pathaan is just a film. The country echo Jai Shri Ram)."

Here are the tweets

On Wednesday evening, Kangana spoke to the media about Pathaan success at an event and praised it. Kangana attended the wrap party of her upcoming film Emergency, in which she plays the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On the red carpet, she and co-star Anupam Kher spoke to the media. When asked about Pathaan, Anupam called it a ‘huge film’. Kangana added in Hindi, “It is so good. I heard that Pathaan is doing well. Films like these should be successful. I feel Hindi cinema has been left behind and every person has been trying at their level (to change that).”

At the box office, Pathaan is on a spree of breaking records, and the film has already crossed 100-crore mark worldwide. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.