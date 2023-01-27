Kangana Ranaut hits back at troll saying Pathaan day 1 collection is more than Dhaakad lifetime earnings

Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad-Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photos

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan has taken a monstrous start at the box office breaking multiple records within two days of its theatrical release itself. The Siddharth Anand actioner is on course to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

On Thursday, January 26, Karan Johar celebrated the Pathaan success by saying "Love forever trumps hate!". On Friday, January 27, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan as she wrote a three-tweet thread that began with "All those who are claiming Pathan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate?".

Soon, she was bombarded by multiple trolls calling her jealous of the film's enormous success. When one of them replied to her in Hindi, "Kangana ji's film Dhakad earned 55 lakh rupees on the first day and lifetime collection 2.58 crores. While Pathaan film earned more than 100 crores on the first day. This is nothing but frustration."

The actress hit back at her and wrote in Hindi, "Yes, Dhakad was a historic flop, when did I deny this? This is SRK ji's first successful film in ten years, we also take inspiration from him, I hope we will also get a similar chance that India gave him. After all this India is great, it is generous, Jai Shri Ram."

Haan ji Dhaakad bahut badi historic flop rahi hai, iss baat se maine kab mana kiya? SRK ji ki dus saal mein yeh pehli film chali hai,hum bhi unse prerna lete hain, ummeed hai jaise Bharat ne unko mauka diya humko bhi milega, after all yeh Bharat Mahan hai udar hai,Jai Shri Ram — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

When another troll replied to her, "Pathaan’s single day earning is more than your life time earnings", Kangana answered him and wrote, "I don’t have any earnings left, I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on a mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the constitution of India and our love for this great nation".

Nimo bhai i don’t have any earnings left, I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the constitution of India and our love for this great nation … paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Kangana's next film is the political drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Also starring Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhry among others, the Kangana Ranaut directorial is slated to release in theaters on October 20.



