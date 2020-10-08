Kangana Ranaut hits back at Swara Bhasker, says will return award if proven wrong in SSR case

On Wednesday, in a Twitter post, actress Kangana Ranaut replied to a tweet put out by 'Veere Di Wedding' star Swara Bhasker, where the latter took a dig at the 'Panga' actor asking her indirectly, "weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards?"

Reacting to the same, Kangana, taking to her verified social media handle said that if her accusations are found incorrect in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, she will return her award.

Kangana wrote in Hindi, “I will return all my awards if I have lied or accused anyone wrongly. This is a promise of a Kshatriya. I am a devotee of Lord Ram. Promises are of greater value than my own life. Jai Shree Ram (sic).”

ये है मेरा इंटर्व्यू अगर याददाश्त कमज़ोर हो तो फिर से देखें, अगर मैंने एक भी झूठा या ग़लत आरोप लगाया हो, तों मैं अपने सारे अवार्डस वापिस कर दूँगी, ये एक क्षत्रिय का वचन है, मैं राम भक्त हूँ, प्राण जाए पर वचन ना जाए, जय श्री राम #KanganaAwardWapasKar https://t.co/j6H8zLsuEp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 7, 2020

For the unversed, on Wednesday, after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered and died by suicide, Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle and mentioned how "some people" had proclaimed that they would return their awards if their claims in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case were proven wrong.

"Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???," Swara wrote in her tweet.

Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

For the uninformed, Kangana had made claims that Sushant did not die by suicide but was "murdered by the movie mafia".

Kangana had said, "They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri."

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drug-related charges in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.