Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baba Ramdev for commenting on her jawani, slams him for his 'false, fraud' claims: 'Mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se...'

As expected, Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baba Ramdev for criticising her and mocking her intellect, calling it 'bigade dimaag ki nishaani'. The politician-actress remarked that, unlike the entrepreneur-yogi, she hasn't been slammed by the Supreme Court for making fraudulent claims.

Kangana Ranaut has finally hit back at Baba Ramdev for insulting her at a public forum, calling her take on Generation Z 'bigade hue dimaag ki nishani hai'. On her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a screenshot of the article and made a strong statement against him. Kangana slammed him for commenting on her background, history, and earlier days. The Tanu Weds Manu actress wrote, "Baba ji don't daydream about my jawani or bedroom; one can only assume based on rumours and gossip."

Kangana mocks Baba Ramdev for getting slammed by SC over his Patanjali products

The National Award-winning actress went on to slam Baba Ramdev for selling his products based on false, fraudulent claims. She added, "At least Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud medical efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions, so don't give me character lessons; tumse toh bahut zayada behtar hai mera character, no fraud."

Here's Kangana's viral reply to Baba Ramdev

What did Ramdev say about Kangana Ranaut?

In a news programme on TV9 Bharatvarsh, when the host asked Baba Ramdev to share his thoughts on BJP MP Ranaut calling Gen Z 'generation gutter', the entrepreneur-yogi claimed that a person who criticises the youth has an unstable mind. Sharing his take on Kangana, Baba Ramdev asked about her, "Unka qualification kya hai? Unka bachpan kaisa raha hai? Jawani kaisi rahi hai? Pehle ke karname kaise rahe hain (What are their qualifications? What was their childhood like? What was their youth like? What has her past been like)?" He further added, "Main aise logon ke baare mein baat nahi karna chahta. Aise desh ke kisi bhi naujawan ko gutter bolna, yeh bigade hue dimaag ki nishani hai. Galat baat hai (I do not want to talk about such people. Calling youth 'gutter' is a sign of an unstable mind. It is wrong)."