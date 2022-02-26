Kangana Ranaut has UNEXPECTED response to Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' getting positive reviews

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut, who has never shied away from speaking her mind, bashing the 'movie mafia' and calling several B-town actress 'bimbo', the latest target being Alia Bhatt and her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', took to her Instagram Stories to express her opinion on Alia's film getting a positive response at the box office.

In a long post, Kangana at first expressed joy that the theatres are being revived by the South film industry with record-breaking collections at the box office. She then goes on to mention that she's happy that the Hindi belt too is taking some baby steps in the revival of the theatre business with the recent 'female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director'.

Kangana adds that while 'they may be baby steps, they are not insignificant. She further adds that 'they will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilator here'. "Great!! Never expected that the movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do well will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best," read a part of Kangana's note.

Earlier, ahead of the release of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Kangana Ranaut had taken an indirect dig at actress Alia Bhatt by calling her a "bimbo" and filmmaker Karan Johar's `papa ki pari".

The Bollywood actress also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which hit the screens on Friday 25, has wrong casting.

Kangana on Sunday took to her Instagram story, where she in a cryptic post wrote: "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office? For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act?"

"Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting? Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films? Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power."

She added in another post that the 'Bollywood mafia daddy' ruined the work culture in Hindi cinema.

"Bollywood mafia daddy papa jo to who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release."

"People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure.