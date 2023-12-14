Kangana Ranaut has this to say about Smriti Irani opposing paid leaves for women during periods: ‘It's not some...'

Kangana Ranaut has this to say about Smriti Irani opposing paid leaves for women during periods.

Recently, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has opposed the idea of paid period leaves for women employees saying that menstruation or menstrual cycle is a natural part of a woman's life and it's not a handicap. Now Kangana Ranaut has come in support of her and penned a message on social media.

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and penned a note in support of Smriti Irani's statement opposing paid period leaves for working women during periods and said, "Working woman is a myth, there hasn't been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind, from farming to house chores to raising kids women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation. Unless it's some specific medical condition women don't need paid leaves for periods, please understand it's periods, not some illness or handicap."

Smriti Irani said, "As a menstruating woman, I can say menstruation and our menstrual cycle is not a handicap, it's a natural part of a woman's life journey. Given that women today are opting for more and more economic opportunities, we should not propose issues where women are in some way denied an equal opportunity just because somebody who does not menstruate has a viewpoint on menstruation."

Kangana Ranaut's recent release, Tejas failed to impress the audience and flopped at the box office miserably. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming directorial Emergency. The biographical film sees Kangana Ranaut playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024. The actress also has Tanu Weds Manu 3 in the pipeline for which she will be reuniting with R Madhavan. Fans are quite excited for the film.

