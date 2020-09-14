Kangana Ranaut has sharp response for SC advocate demanding withdrawal of her Y-plus security cover

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut had compared Mumbai to PoK leading to sharp responses from Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Replying to Brijesh Kalappa, an advocate in the Supreme Court, Kangana Ranaut has said that she will continue to get Y-plus security cover, despite leaving Mumbai on Monday morning. In his tweet, Brijesh Kalappa raised questions about the security granted to her by the Union home ministry and asked for it to be withdrawn, now that she was "safe" in her home state, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana replied to his tweet saying, "Brijesh ji security is not given based on what you or I think, IB ( Intelligence Bureau) investigates the threat, based on the threat my security grade is decided, by the grace of God in coming days it might get totally removed or if IB report gets worse they might upgrade."

Kangana was replying to his tweet, which said, "Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers. Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?!"

For the uninformed, it was on September 7 that Kangana was given Y-plus security, ahead of her Mumbai visit on September 9. Earlier this month, she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police, leading to sharp responses from many, including Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Under her new security cover, Kangana is protected by around 10 armed commandos round-the-clock. On Monday, after safely leaving Mumbai, she tweeted in Hindi, "After landing in Chandigarh, my security has visibly decreased... People are congratulating me. It seems like I survived this time. There was a time when I felt a mother’s touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive."