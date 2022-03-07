Kangana Ranaut grooves with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in throwback photo as she celebrates 8 years of 'Queen'

Kangana Ranaut, who has been making waves since her reality show 'Lock Upp' started streaming, celebrated eight years of her film 'Queen' on her social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana uploaded a throwback picture with Indian cricketers M. S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, and Stuart Binny.

In the photo, all the players are seen making the 'London Thumakda' pose with the actress herself. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "On this day (7th March) in 2014, a film came called #Queen...and it changed my life forever.....I did many iconic roles after that...Datto, Manikarnika, Thalaivii, but little did I know, no matter what I do I will forever be remembered as #Queen..".





Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Queen' features Kangana in the lead role as Rani Mehra who decides to go alone on her honeymoon from Paris to Amsterdam in Europe after her selfish fiance Vijay Dhingra, portrayed by Rajkummar Rao, cancels their wedding just a day before their D-Day. Along with Kangana and Rajkummar, the film also featured Lisa Haydon in a pivotal supporting role as a free-spirited, independent single mother and was applauded for her performance.

Kangana's amazing act won her National Award for Best Actress and the film itself won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. 'Queen' was highly acclaimed for its engaging screenplay, witty dialogues, brilliant music by Amit Trivedi, and Kangana's towering act. The film has gained a cult following over the years with people regarding it as one of the best feminist films made in Hindi cinema.



'Queen' was produced by Viacom18 Studios and Phantom Films, the production company which has now been disbanded. Phantom Films was owned by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena.