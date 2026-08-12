Kangana Ranaut gives savage reply to Naseeruddin Shah amid Jharkhand protest row, calls him fox: 'Eats here but...'

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Naseeruddin Shah after Piyush Mishra questioned the veteran actor’s silence on the ongoing Jharkhand student protests.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has taken a strong dig at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah amid the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. Her comments came after actor-singer Piyush Mishra questioned Shah over his silence on the protests.

Kangana says she would ‘rather be a dog’

Kangana shared a report about Piyush Mishra’s remarks on Instagram and responded with a sharp post targeting Naseeruddin Shah.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Renowned actor and theatre personality Piyush Mishra visited Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to support the protesting JPSC students.



He says, "There is something weighing heavily on my mind. During the CJP protests, Naseer Sahab remarked that the film industry… pic.twitter.com/SnZ6fizMWH — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2026

She wrote, “Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/ uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain. (The truth is, everyone is someone's dog, but I am proud that I guard and fight for the home (country) whose bread I eat. Nasir Saab eats the bread of this country, but fights for the neighbouring country),”

She went on to say that being called a dog can actually be a compliment because loyalty is rare. Kangana added, “I rather be a dog than a lomdi (fox) like Nasiruddin,”

What did Naseeruddin Shah say?

Naseeruddin Shah had earlier questioned why several well-known Bollywood celebrities were not speaking about the student protests.

He had said, “They'll do it when their conscience tells them to. There's a saying: a dog with a bone in his mouth can't bark. As soon as the bone drops out of their mouth, or it breaks their teeth, then they will bark.”

His statement later became part of a fresh exchange involving Piyush Mishra and Kangana Ranaut.

Piyush Mishra questions Shah’s silence

Piyush Mishra recently joined the protesting students at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. While speaking to the protesters, he referred to Shah’s earlier comments.

He said, “There is something weighing heavily on my mind. During the CJP protests, Naseer Sahab (Naseeruddin Shah) remarked that the film industry wasn't speaking up during that agitation. He said, 'Those who have bones in their mouths cannot speak.' Please forgive me, Naseer Sahab, I say this with the utmost respect, but I would like to ask: who are the 'dogs' with bones in their mouths right now?”

Piyush’s remarks prompted Kangana to respond directly to Shah.

Kangana has also criticised the protests

Kangana has previously questioned the Gen Z-led protests and objected to videos in which some protesters allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latest exchange has now brought the political and celebrity debate around the Jharkhand protests back into focus.

What are the Jharkhand students protesting?

The protests are linked to alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The protests have continued for several weeks, with students demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent investigation. Protesters have sought a probe by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges.

Some aspirants have also gone on hunger strikes. JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto has continued his protest despite being hospitalised.

Several rounds of talks between the protesters and the Jharkhand government have taken place, but the issue remains unresolved. The government has assured students that their concerns will be examined, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren has stressed the need for dialogue and transparency.